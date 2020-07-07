Sudan: Argeen Crossing Director Denies Receiving Orders to Open Crossing

6 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Helfa — The acting director of Argeen Crossing, Al-Hadi Ahmed Adam, held a meeting yesterday evening with the authorities and departments operating at the crossing, during which he confirmed that they did not receive any orders work and the opening of the crossing from the High Emergency Committee in Khartoum.

SUNA learned about the prevention of the Egyptian side to anybody to enter to Sudan, according to the directives of the Supreme Committee.

SUNA follow-up reports on the movement of 41 buses from Cairo yesterday, Sunday, including 20 buses with permits and 21 without, via a different transportation companies, while the Sudanese buses also arrived from Khartoum to Arqeen Crossing, waiting for the returnees and the stranded to be transported to Khartoum.

Read the original article on SNA.

