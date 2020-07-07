Gambia: Defence Lawyer Objects to State's Request for Adjournment in Yanks Touray's Case

Adoulie Sisoho on Monday asked the Court asked the Court not to grant an adjournment request sought by the State in the case of his client Yankuba Touray, a former Minister of Local Government.

The case was called on Monday, 6th June 2020 for the State lawyers to reply to the two applications made by the defence lawyer. Lawyer A. Sisoho made an application for the high court to sign subpoena for the production of documents.

One of the subpoenas was for the court to order the Judicial Secretary to produce the Coroner's Inquest Report in respect of the death of Ousman Koro Ceesay and the other was for the court to order for the Executive Secretary of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) to produce the official statements of Edward Singhatey pertaining to the death of Ousman Koro Ceesay. Both motions for the subpoena were dated 15th June 202.

Principal State Counsel, Abdul Maita Yusuf made an application for adjournment when it was his turn to respond to Sisoho on the two applications. Yusuf said he wants the court to adjourn the matter to the 8th July 2020 to enable him respond to the applications made by the Defence. He indicated to the court that he will be objecting to the two applications.

Lawyer Sisoho objected saying no reason has been proffered to warrant the adjournment sought. He said the application was made 21 days ago seeking for only two documents under the custody of the State.

Justice Jaiteh adjourned the matter to Wednesday, 8th June 2020 at 2 pm. The Judge said he granted the application for adjournment saying it was the first time the State sought an adjournment since the beginning of the case.

Touray, now at 53 was a long-serving Minister of Local Government and Lands. Retired Captain Touray was also a member of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) after they overthrew the PPP 30-year government.

The former military officer turned politician was accused of the murder of former Minister of Finance, Ousman Koro Ceesay under the AFPRC reign. The prosecution alleged that Touray used a pestle-like weapon to murder Ceesay in June 1995 at his (Touray's) residence. Touray denied any wrongdoing as he pleaded his constitutional immunity, but the court entered a plea of not guilty for him.