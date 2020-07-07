Nigeria: Ondo Assembly Resumes From Recess

Akure — In compliance with the directive that all members of the Ondo State House of Assembly should resume from their recess, some members of the Assembly reported in their office in preparation for the commencement of plenary.

However, the much anticipated sitting of the Assembly did not take place despite anxiety of the people of the state.

While speaking with the Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Information, Mr. Gbenga Omole, he said the Assembly has resumed officially, but the sitting would start any moment from yesterday.

Omole said: "The House of Assembly has resumed officially. The sitting will start any moment from now.

"For those familiar with the activities of the Assembly, we don't normally sit on Mondays and Fridays. So there is nothing unusual about not sitting today (yesterday).

"While the Assembly is in recess, other legislative activities were going on. The plenary is the only one that people outside see, so we have been working even while on recess."

Another source in the Assembly told THISDAY on the condition of anonymity that the issue of tenure for Local Government Caretaker Committee is another matter that the Assembly would deliberate upon when the sitting resumes.

Anxiety has gripped the people of the state over the fate of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, following a newspaper advertisement directing all lawmakers to resume from recess yesterday (Monday).

Political analysts said the placement of the advertisement was very unusual, which made them suspicious of the motive for the kind of publicity given to the notice of resumption.