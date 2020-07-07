Malawi: MRCS Bails Out Girl Child On Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

5 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Grace Kapatuka

Salima — The Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) through World Food Program (WFP) is disbursing soya flour or K5, 000 cash to parents of the learners in some parts of the country in an effort to ensure that young school going girls continue to get school meals even after closure of schools due to COVID 19 pandemic.

Speaking when he witnessed disbursement of cash to parents at Thugulu Primary School in Salima on Saturday, MRCS Red Cross Society President Levison Changole said the intervention is aimed at bailing out the young girls in nutrition.

He said the disbursement is meant for the targeted group to continue receiving meals they were getting in school before closure due to the pandemic.

"We are distributing food or cash to parents of the young girls through a United Nations (UN) Joint Program on Girl's Education (JPGE) whose aim is to improve access, quality and relevance of education for girls through addressing key known threats to girls' education," he said.

Changole said MRCS would like to see that young girls stay in school by supporting them with ration even in the COVID-19 period when schools have closed.

The intervention is also aimed at ensuring that the young girls are not lost during the COVID-19 period so that they should go back to school when they reopen.

According to Changole, funds to be disbursed in Salima alone for the program is K300 million.

Changole then urged parents who will benefit from the program to ensure that they use the money for the intended purpose of buying food.

Changole was hopeful that donors would continue to fund the program for irts sustainability in order to save the girl child while at home.

One of the beneficiaries, Magret Jailosi, of Group Village Head Khwidzi in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Ndindi said she will ensure that the money she got is used to buy nutritious food for her school going children especially the girl child so that they continue to eat nutritious food even at home.

Through the project, over 600, 000 learners from standard one to eight are supported with a three-month school meal take home in Dedza, Salima, Chikwawa Phalombe, Zomba, Nsanje and Mangochi.

In Dedza, Salima and Mangochi, parents receive K5, 000 cash on basis that there are established network of smallholder farmers in the communities who are going to provide the nutritious food to the parents since the project in these three areas work with farmers on home grown school meals.

The program is funded by WFP, Norwegian government, Iceida and Mastercard while MRCS is engaged to do the distribution of the money to support the Ministry of Education.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.