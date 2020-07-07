Liberia: Sufficient Rice On the Market

7 July 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Alphonso Toweh

..Says Commerce Ministry

The Ministry of Commerce has disclosed that there is sufficient rice on the Liberian market to run for considerable time.

A statement from the ministry issued over the weekend said there is no shortage of rice on the market. For instance, SWAT, Supply Trading West Africa and other rice importers have sufficient rice in stock.

Rice is Liberia's staple food.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry says based on current inventory, there are over 40,000 (forty thousand) Metric Tons of rice in the country, accounting for 1.6 million bags of the 25Kg rice.

It added: "the available quantity has the capacity to supply the local rice market for approximately three months. Besides that, a consignment of 30,000 Metric Tons, equivalent to 1.2 million bags of rice is expected in Liberia this July that will sustain the local market for two months."

The statement said, "out of this quantity, (thirty thousand Metric Tons) is expected, 18,000 Metric Tons are due in between July 12 and 18, 2020."

In recent times, there has been speculation of rice shortage on the market. But the Ministry said, it is not true.

The statement added that a supply of 55,000 (fifty five thousand) Metric Tons are expected in the country in August this year, accounting for 2.2 million, equivalent to about four months' supply.

"We would also like to make it emphatically clear that the approved retail price for the 25Kg bag of Rice is US$13.50 (thirty United States Dollars and fifty cents)."

Based on this, the ministry is warning the public to desist from spreading false news about shortage of rice on the market as it would deal with any one in accordance with the law.

"At the same time, we admonish the public to work along with the Ministry's Inspectorate division by reporting any unhealthy practices in the Liberian business sector as collaboration plays a pivotal role in curtailing such unwholesome activities," it concluded.

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.