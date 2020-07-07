Liberia: Sen. Joseph Refutes Meeting Ex-Rebel Generals

Senator Saah H. Joseph

Senator Saah Joseph of Montserrado County has denied meeting with ex-generals.

The Montserrado County lawmaker said those he met are all Liberians.

Senator Joseph said at no time he met with ex-rebel generals in a bid to oust his colleague Abraham Darius Dillon in the December polls.

He however said his meeting was with 'underprivileged Liberians'. According to him, it is his responsibility to reach out and address the needs of every citizen within the bailiwick of Montserrado County.

Recently, two staunch members of the governing CDC, Representative Thomas Fallah of Montserrado County electoral district five and Senator Joseph allegedly met with some rebel generals ahead of the December 8, 2020.

It was reported that Senator Joseph took the CDC presumptive Senatorial candidate to the ex-generals to design strategies for the elections.

It was also reported that the meeting was aimed at planning strategies to thwart the reelection of Senator Dillon in the impending midterm senatorial election.

The meeting with the ex-rebel generals was sharply criticized by Liberians and some members of the opposition community including incumbent Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon.

But reacting to the allegation on Okay FM, Senator Joseph said their meeting with the ex-rebel generals was to intervene in the group planned demonstration against the government for benefits due them.

He said "They are also Liberians, I as the Senator of Montserrado County it is my duty to interact with them to hear their plights, It is also my responsibility to have meeting with anyone who is not happy with the government; I am a Senator for all Liberians."

Speaking further, the former Montserrado County electoral district#13 Representative urged Senator Dillon to stop what he calls 'negative propaganda' against the CDC-led government and focus on how to address the concern of his people in the county.

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.