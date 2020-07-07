Nigeria: 6,594 Lagos Residents Recover From COVID-19 At Home, Says Abayomi

7 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

The Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi has stated that 6,594 residents have recovered from COVID-19 under its home-care services.

In a series of tweet yesterday, he said the cases were monitored in communities by the state's COVID-19 response team.

He said: "2,422 active cases in the communities are yet to turn up for admission in care centres either due to ignorance, fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care treatments.

"The state has had 11,264 confirmed cases of the virus, and out of which, 1,707 patients have since been discharged from the various isolation centres in the state after full recovery.

"364 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres," he said.

He stated that a total number of 43,978 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Lagos till date, and that 177 persons have died from complications arising from the disease.

