Angola: President Looks Forward to Enhanced Cooperation With Malawi

7 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Monday expressed the wish that Angola and Malawi continue to work towards intensifying bilateral cooperation to boost development and progress of the two African nations.

In a message of congratulations for the celebration of the 56th anniversary of Malawi's independence, which was celebrated Monday, João Lourenço stressed the will that the two countries continue to deepen the existing good relations.

In his message, the Angolan Head of State wished President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera good health and also wished the people of Malawi success and prosperity.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.