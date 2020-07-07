Tanzania: Police Hold 32 in Sh2.08 Billion NMB Bank Theft

Dar es Salaam — Police are holding 32 people, including five security guards, in connection with the theft of Sh2.08 billion that was being transported to NMB Bank branch in the city.

The suspects include five employees of Security Group Africa who were responsible of moving the cash from NMB Mbezi Beach branch to the city centre. Police believe the suspect conspired to commit the crime.

"These five employees were directed to take the cash to NMB House in the city centre on June 8 this year but instead went to Temeke and abandon the vehicle in Mbagala area," said the Dar es Salaam police boss, Lazaro Mambosasa yesterday.

Police say they have recovered Sh1.5 billion and several items allegedly bought by the suspects after theft.

Some suspects were arrested in Mbeya and Kigoma where they were found to have bought different goods, including power tiller worth Sh20 million, motor bike, bed, mattress, TV set and other items.

Mr Mambosasa said investigations were ongoing about the incident.

He reminded financial institutions not to transport cash from one branch to another without police escort.

"We have written to the financial institutions informing them about this and we will take serious actions against anyone trying to move the cash without the presence of police officers. Private security companies are no longer allowed to transport cash without the presence of the police," added Mr Mambosasa.

Meanwhile, Mr Mambosasa warned people whom he said were threatening to stage demonstrations to demand new election monitors.

He said he has been following mobilisation of the demonstrations through social media but has not received any formal application for the permission to do so.