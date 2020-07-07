Tanzania: Nature Tanzania Applauds JPM, Set to Advance Tourism

FOLLOWING President John Magufuli's serious lift of Tanzania from a less developed country to a lower middle-income country, Nature Tanzania plans to improve tourism in the new season that has just started.

That was said yesterday to the 'Daily News'by Arusha-based national conservation NGO Nature Tanzania Board Chairman, Mr John Yonazi Salehe, adding that they were proud of Dr Magufuli, and his approach to spearhead environmental conservation that also ensures tourism pays even more.

The feat comes five years ahead of the Tanzania Development Vision-2025, thanks to President Magufuli initiatives in reviving the economy, by, among others tapping natural resources and controlling theft and misuse such as minerals and tourism attractions.

He said that the idea of the World Bank classifying Tanzania in the said group is great and hence, congratulated stakeholders in the tourism sector, who made it possible for such success to be achieved in a short stint.

"We Nature Tanzania congratulate President John Magufuli, stakeholders and indeed all Tanzanians, because the success is huge and we are proud to have such a leader at the helm. I am sure we are now in the middle-income group.

We are really happy, because it was not easy to attain the status but we have been able through such a dedicated leadership and patriotism," said Mr Salehe.

However, the chairman pledged that as the tourism season started last month after suffering low turnout of tourists due to the world being hit by the Coronavirus, which led to skies closures, restrictions of movements of people within and outside many countries, Nature Tanzania will see a bright future in the sector.

He said the target now is to increase efficiency and profitability, which earn the country foreign currencies by attracting more tourists, especially those who wish to view different kinds of birds that Tanzania offers.

Nature Tanzania is an independent membership national conservation NGO with its offices located at TEMDO, Njiro Road in Arusha with a vision to become a recognised, active, independent, strong, vibrant, trusted, reliable, leading membership organisation, with best practices in nature conservation.

It promotes and enables nature conservation with a special focus on status of threatened species to ensure are improved; Rehabilitate, restore and conserve degraded habitats.

It is out to have ecological sustainability through participatory development and implementation of land use plans in prioritised sites enhanced for ecological sustainability.

Mr Salehe said that they are up for positive change in people's attitudes arising from empowerment by having in place good governance and transparency in decision making so as to have a result in positive change of communities towards nature conservation.

If Tanzania goes in the same pace or more as pledged by President Magufuli, then the chairman was of the view that Tanzania will leapfrog many countries and turn out to be a donor country to others. He said Nature Tanzania is on board for that.

"Nature Tanzania is already implementing strategies to improve tourism sector, specifically in birds viewing by raising awareness and knowledge on this type of tourism and we are working with Government organisations, the private sector, working groups in areas that attract tourists.

"The results are already out with income increase to individuals and taxes to the Government for betterment of the country and its people," Mr Salehe said.

The chairman was of the view that the great strides the fifth phase government has taken in less than five years means that in 10 years that a president leads the country will see much more and that is a great feat for Tanzania and will be taken as an example to others to follow as there are many big projects that are being implemented by own sources mostly.

He said that in spite of being struck by the Covid-19, Tanzania has excelled in tourism and the sector leads in foreign earnings and that was sure it will grow even more if sustainability is maintained in the concerted efforts that have been taken since 2015.