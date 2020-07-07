Tanzania: Namungo Fire Warning to Simba

NAMUNGO FC fired warning shots to their next opponent Simba SC ahead of their Mainland Premier League match at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi tomorrow.

The Ruangwa-based club, who defeated JKT Tanzania 1-0 at the same venue over the weekend, consolidated their fight to end on the top three of the league this season.

Firing the warning shots to the league champions, Simba was Namungo's chairman, Hassan Zadadu, who said getting three points from Simba is their top priority.

"We know that Simba are coming here with a joyful mood to be presented their title but, they will leave behind maximum points to us so that we should continue to get closer to the top two places on the ladder," he said.

He continued that if they manage to finish the league at a better place, they will be able to attract more sponsors to invest at the club due to its success insisting that good performance pulls in sponsors.

"In short, I can say we are 100 percent ready to get crucial points from Simba to keep us moving forward in the league," said Zadadu.

On his part, commenting on the game itself, Namungo coach Thiery Hitimana said that they are happy to accommodate the fourth slot on the table and are not in a rush to occupy the top three positions.

About the encounter against Simba, the coach said he is expecting a good match from both teams, while saluting the new champions for their remarkable performance this season.

Meanwhile, Champions Simba SC are already in the celebration mode as they expect to receive their 21st Mainland Premier League title tomorrow, which is their third back to back trophy.

The colourful event will unfold at Majaliwa Stadium immediately after their match against Namungo FC of which their hosts have already declared that they are set to pocket vital points.

It was a long adventure for the Msimbazi Street giants to reach this far but, their performance in most of the games they played proved that they deserve to be crowned the champions.

The excitement atmosphere engulfed Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium on Sunday as the champions received guard of honour from Ndanda FC players, when they were marching onto the pitch in their away white kits.

Despite the game ending goalless, it was a good results for Simba as they reached 80 points.

It will be the first time for Simba to be presented their league trophy in Lindi hence history books will be rewritten on the day as the region will be engulfed by red and white colours of the club.

With no doubt, the Msimbazi Street giants worked hard to earn this feat this season and it is a deserved three back to back silverware for them and they have already vowed to clinch the championship for another seven years consistently.

Recently, Simba Head Coach Sven Vandenbroeck said they want to wind up the season with much respect by ensuring that they pocket maximum three points from all their remaining clashes.

He also disclosed that they want to lift the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), title so as to end the season with two trophies.

If Simba manage to win a brace of titles, it will be a remarkable achievement for the Belgian trainer to do so in his first season at the helm of the club while waiting to see how he is going to shape his team ahead of the CAF Champions League (CAF CL), next season.

The former coach Patrick Aussems succeeded to drive the team into the last eight of CAF CL which was also another tangible achievement for him even though he failed to replicate the same performance in his next season before he was later sacked.