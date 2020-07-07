Tanzania: Airtel Tanzania Slashes Data Price

AIRTEL Tanzania yesterday announced a significant drop in its data rates to provide Airtel customers more value and freedom to enjoy the fastest Airtel 4G network across the country.

Airtel Tanzania Managing Director, George Mathen, said "Customers' daily data patterns have increased recently and we are delighted to introduce a new data rate in response to this demand.

Airtel Tanzania Director of Communications, Beatrice Singano said "Airtel is focused on providing customers with affordable rates and now surfing has been made much easier, our customers can stay online even when their internet bundle has expired. We believe our offer will help customers to connect with friends and family more and save money".

"Airtel continues to offer fast and affordable internet services in the country. We have a vast 4G network in Tanzania available in over 24 regions across all major towns and cities. We want our customers to continue using our services and urge new users to visit our Airtel centers and purchase Airtel 4G Simcard to start enjoying our excellent and affordable services," she said.

Singano further explained, "As per Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), statistics report posted in March 2020, shows that the number of internet users (penetration), between 2014 and 2019 has drastically increased from 14.2 million to 25.7 million users in Tanzania.

We continue to strengthen and expand our 4G data Network and launch more innovative products and services to suit the daily needs of our customers.