Tanzania: Yanga, Kagera Battle for Revenge

AFTER being held to a goalless draw against Biashara United on Sunday, Young Africans said they now focus on the next battle against Kagera Sugar on Thursday at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera.

The two teams meet in a fresh clash for third period this season with each winning once hence it is still unclear who is going to be superior this time around.

The first meeting in the top flight league saw Kagera Sugar emerging 3-0 winners at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam but in the second match in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), Yanga laboured to win 2-1.

Therefore, the hosts will be targeting to stamp a revenge and make good use of their home ground to grab crucial three points.

Speaking yesterday, Yanga Information Officer, Hassan Bumbuli said the results against Biashara United was not that good for them but insisted that they will get back to winning ways.

"Kagera Sugar do not have a history to trouble us, it is only this season they have gained popularity after beating us 3-0".

"As you saw, we really worked hard to emerge winners against Biashara United but luck was not on our side as such, all is not lost as we have another match coming up," he said. Asked whether some players who stayed put in Dar es Salaam will travel to Kagera to link up with their colleagues, Bumbuli said they will remain here until the squad returns.

"The team which travelled to Mara is the same expected to face Kagera Sugar but those players who did not make the trip will be right here," he said.

Again, Bumbuli reiterated that Bernard Morrison is still a legal player of the club despite many rumours, which surfaced recently that he was leaving the club.

However, it is still unknown if playmaker Haruna Niyonzima will be fit to face Kagera Sugar on Thursday as he limped off early into the match on Sunday at Karume Stadium due to injury.

Meanwhile, former Yanga coach Mwinyi Zahera said the current squad of Yanga is much better than the previous one he used to coach.

"I have seen most of the matches played by Yanga so far and I believe that they have a good squad in comparison with the one which existed during my tenure," the Congolese tactician said.