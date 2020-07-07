Tanzania: GBT - We're Out to Curb Illegal Slotting Machines

THE Gaming Board of Tanzania (GBT), has embarked on Information Communication and Technology (ITC), that can track and curb illegal slotting machines, which have been denying the country proper income for a long time.

GBT Director General, John Mbalwe, made the revelation yesterday during the on-going 44th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF).

Mr Mbalwe said if everyone in the industry will be committed to following gaming rules and regulations, there will also be a positive impact on the national income.

"The existence of a fake slotting machine is a big problem; We have been running several operations together with Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and police but as industry executives, we saw that such operations might not provide us with a long-lasting solution," he noted

He said in 2019 they commenced developing an ICT system, which would help in monitoring the sector. He added that the system will be connected to all machines and that it will help GBT to identify all registered machines and their location.

According to him, GBT is on the final stages to complete the work and that so far the procedures for procuring equipment have already kicked off.

"We are looking forward to complete the exercise by August 20, and starting September, the system will be on," he noted.

Statistics show that sports betting companies are taxed 25 per cent, SMS are taxed 25 per cent, each slot machine is charged 43.11US dollars and the nationals' lottery is taxed 20 per cent and machine sites 25 per cent.

Physical casinos are taxed 18 per cent while digital casinos are taxed 25 percent of revenue after winnings. GBT was established under the Gaming Act No 4 of 2003 that oversees the whole gaming sector in the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Mbalwe said GBT have already submitted their recommendations on the national lottery to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning in which the government will decide when to launch it.