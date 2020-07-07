Tanzania: Pccb Recovers Over 300m/-, Assets in Two Months

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Dodoma Region recovered recently 310.1m/-in two months.

Some of the money was illegally disbursed to contractors and was wrongly allocated to project supervisors.

PCCB Dodoma Regional Commander Sosthenes Kibwengo said between April and June 2020, over 300m/-had been recovered after thorough investigation.

He added that the anti-graft body's follow-up had also facilitated the recovery of 13 farms of about 30 hectares, two plots, two houses, 375 identity cards for small-scale traders issued by the Head of State.

He said collecting outstanding debts from debtors of Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (Saccos) and cooperative unions, the money for IDs distributed to small-scale businesspersons, the money disbursed illegally to contractors as well as the money squandered during the implementation of various projects.

Meanwhile, PCCB has charged former Secretary of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in Bahi District Adam Richard (49) with eight counts of soliciting and receiving a 450,000/-bribe.

The PCCB regional boss said the accused had solicited and received the money from various teachers to lobby for their promotions in TSC.

According to Mr Kibwengo, the accused was arraigned on March 25, 2020 where he was charged with several counts of bribery.

Investigation is still going on as it is believed that he collected money from many teachers.