Tanzania: Pccb Recovers Over 300m/-, Assets in Two Months

7 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Dodoma Region recovered recently 310.1m/-in two months.

Some of the money was illegally disbursed to contractors and was wrongly allocated to project supervisors.

PCCB Dodoma Regional Commander Sosthenes Kibwengo said between April and June 2020, over 300m/-had been recovered after thorough investigation.

He added that the anti-graft body's follow-up had also facilitated the recovery of 13 farms of about 30 hectares, two plots, two houses, 375 identity cards for small-scale traders issued by the Head of State.

He said collecting outstanding debts from debtors of Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (Saccos) and cooperative unions, the money for IDs distributed to small-scale businesspersons, the money disbursed illegally to contractors as well as the money squandered during the implementation of various projects.

Meanwhile, PCCB has charged former Secretary of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in Bahi District Adam Richard (49) with eight counts of soliciting and receiving a 450,000/-bribe.

The PCCB regional boss said the accused had solicited and received the money from various teachers to lobby for their promotions in TSC.

According to Mr Kibwengo, the accused was arraigned on March 25, 2020 where he was charged with several counts of bribery.

Investigation is still going on as it is believed that he collected money from many teachers.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.