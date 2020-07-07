Congo-Kinshasa: 11 Killed in Militia Attack

Kinshasa — A minister and an MP were among 11 people killed by militia at the weekend in the territory of Djugu, Ituri province, northern Democratic Republic of Congo.

An assistant administrator, police officers and soldiers were also among the casualties. The Saturday attack was linked to the Lendu-Codeco militia.

It came a day after a delegation from Kinshasa arrived in the area in preparation for negotiations with the Codeco militiamen.

Simultaneous attacks in several villages in Ituri have also been reported.

According to Ituri Governor Jean Bamanisa, "as negotiations approach, the militia wants to raise the bids to exert pressure on the central government and the armed forces of the country (FARDC), by multiplying the attacks. We deplore the attacks."