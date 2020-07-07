Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance District Chair Ousted Over Chamisa Gossip

7 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC Alliance Bulawayo East District chair Silas Chigora was Saturday relieved of his duties for allegedly siding with a rival faction led by MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe.

Chigora is also being accused of denigrating party's president Nelson Chamisa via WhatsApp chat.

He was stripped of his position during a district meeting held in the city.

According to party sources, the meeting was attended by the MDC Alliance district committee and national executive members Jasmine Toffa, Tinashe Kambarami and the party's Bulawayo spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza.

Sources that attended the meeting told NewZimbabwe.com Chigora, who is also Bulawayo Ward Four councillor, is being accused among other allegations of gossiping about Chamisa in leaked WhatsApp chats.

In one of the leaked chats, Chigora described Chamisa as a liar who was not fit to be party leader.

"Our president (Chamisa) is a big liar. He lied about the Alliance agreement and also that Harvest House was under the control of the Alliance. He lied about everything and now the truth has been exposed," reads a message allegedly sent by Chigora to one "Mainini".

According to sources, the decision to oust Chigora was unanimous.

Chigora did not attend the meeting.

"Silas Chigora was stripped of his position as the chairperson of Bulawayo East District chairperson. His WhatsApp chats exposed his shenanigans," said one of the sources who attended the meeting.

"He has been criticising the party and the president for a long time."

Chigora was also removed from all the party's WhatsApp groups.

Chirowodza confirmed the politician's sacking.

"It is true that Chigora has been asked to step down until due process is done. He is facing allegations of working against the party and the president. The party will hear his side of the story that is if he is still part of us," said Chirowodza in an interview.

Chigora was in the news last year when he and the then Deputy Mayor, Kambarami unsuccessful tried to suspend Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube over allegations of misusing council funds.

Dube's abortive, dramatic suspension however triggered violent demonstrations from the Town Clerk's sympathisers who besieged the City Hall denouncing the two for their actions.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

