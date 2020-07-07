Namibia: FNB Klein Windhoek Temporarily Closed

FNB Namibia has temporarily shut down its Klein Windhoek branch after one of its employees came in contact with a Covid-19 positive case.

The branch will be closed down for one week, beginning 6 until 13 July, as a precaution to protect staff and customers from possible infection.

"An FNB Namibia employee, who was contact-traced by the Ministry of Health and Social Services' task force after suspected contact two weeks ago with a since-diagnosed Covid-19 case, will receive testing and the branch has been closed to undergo strict sanitisation," said Elzita Beukes, FNB Holdings' communications manager.

The staff member has been subjected to a Covid-19 test, and other staff members have been requested to self-isolate until the result is released.

"All contact tracing will be managed via the ministry of health should this staff member test positive. The Klein Windhoek branch will reopen, fully sanitised and with a roaming FNB team on Monday 13 July 2020 for any customer business that cannot be managed digitally," the communications manager said.

Beukes further encouraged customers to continue to making use of all available electronic platforms, including online banking, cellphone banking, FNBApp and ATMs and Point of Sale devices at retailers countrywide.

"FNB thanks all customers and employees that continue to practice good health and safety measures, and who adhere to the strict guidelines issued on hand sanitising and the wearing of masks," she noted.