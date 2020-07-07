Namibia: Khorixas Football Back in Action

FOOTBALL returned to the Herbert Conradie Stadium at Khorixas over the weekend following months of inactivity due to Covid-19 regulations.

The seven-team Khorixas Pool and Play Games brought much-needed distraction and cheer from the daily tribulations amid a crippling pandemic to the northwestern town.

Chief organiser Griffin Isado Jagger (20) said the point of the tournament was to raise awareness of Covid-19 through engaging in positive activity.

"I wanted to empower my follow youths through these matches, which are the first of its kind to take place amid the Covid-19 state of emergency," said Jagger, who represented the Kunene region in the The Namibian Newspaper Cup at Mariental last year.

"We wanted to see different teams playing, so the players can also have game fitness, and this event is also for the love of the game. Our leagues have not been active due to the lockdown. It will take time to be active again. We are preparing players to be active," Jagger said.

The historic Robber Chanties, Gariseb Orlando Pirates and Dream Team, made up of players from Outjo Football Academy, competed for honours, which went to home side Khorixas Football Academy.

Completing the line-up were Hollywood Football Club, God With Us Ministries (GWUM), and Khorixas Legends, a team comprising retired players from the Kunene region.

The Legend's Ivan !Owoseb commended the youngster for the initiative.

"It's a really good gesture. The youths are off the streets today and these type of activities also boost players' fitness," !Owoseb said.

Established last year with the aim of keeping impressionable youths off the streets, Khorixas FA failed to win all but one of their matches en route to winning the tournament.

Head coach Amingo /Howoseb said the academy has 35 players on its books, from u13 to u23.

After edging GWUM 1-0 in the semis, Khorixas FA met Hollywood FC, who dispatched Pirates 4-2 in their last four clash in final.

A closely fought match resulted in a 1-1 stalemate after 90 minutes, with Khorixas FA emerging 4-2 victors in a penalty shoot-out to claim the modest N$800 winner's prize.

Hollywood received N$500 for their effort.