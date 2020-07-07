Zimbabwe: Dr Nkomo, a Rare Breed of Sons of the Soil

6 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The late national hero and former Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo has been described as belonging to the rare breed of dedicated sons of the soil who sacrificed everything for the liberation of Zimbabwe from the yoke of colonial bondage, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, has said.

Dr Sibanda said this in a statement as he joined the nation in remembering Dr Mqabuko Nkomo, who died on July 1, 1999.

"The Chief Secretary Dr Misheck Sibanda, Deputy Chief Secretaries, senior management and staff in the Office of the President and Cabinet join His Excellency the President, Cde E.D Mnangagwa and the nation in commemorating the 21st anniversary of the passing on of the national hero and former Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo.

"Father Zimbabwe, as Dr Nkomo came to be popularly known by his comrades in arms and among the general populace, epitomised the rare breed of dedicated sons of the soil who sacrificed all for the liberation of their motherland from the yoke of colonial bondage. His exploits during the days of the African National Congress, the National Democratic Party, the Zimbabwe African People's Union and ultimately, the United Zanu-PF Party are well documented and shall forever be imprinted in the history of the political emancipation and economic empowerment of the people of this nation, the sub-region and the African Continent," he said.

Dr Sibanda said that Zimbabweans, as they head towards the 40th Anniversary of the Heroes Day, would continue to cherish the values that Dr Nkomo stood for, among them unity, freedom, peace, patriotism, Ubuntu/Unhu, non-racialism, selfless dedication to the national duty and land reform.

"We, therefore, wish to reassure His Excellency the President that as the Office directs and co-ordinates the process of Government policy formulation, monitoring, and implementation, we shall discharge our roles and duties with utmost dedication and commitment towards the attainment of the objectives of Vision 2030 to contribute towards the development of a prosperous, knowledge and technology-driven upper middle income society," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.