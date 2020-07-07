Malawi: No Re-Opening of School On July 13 - COVID-19 Spike Worries Malawi Government

6 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has announced that schools will not re-open in the country on July 13, 2020 as eelier planned and communicated.

According to the Ministry's Principal Secretary Justin Saidi, government will have to come up with a new date.

He said this through a statement released on Monday.

"The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology wishes to inform teachers, tutors, lectures, students, parents and guardians and the general public that official date for the re-opening of schools will be made public by government after careful analysis of the status of the pandemic," reads the statement.

It further warns that all communications confirming 13th June, 2020 without prior approval from government be disregarded.

Government has since assured the general public that possible determination of re-opening of schools will be made public as soon as possible.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

