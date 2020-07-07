Zimbabwe: Harare City Blames Fuel Sell in U.S. Dollars for Disruption in Service Delivery

The Harare City Council has said its response to burst water and wastewater pipes, and garbage collection has been hampered by grounded vehicles failing to access fuel widely sold in United States Dollars (USD).

In a statement, the city fathers highlighted that they are struggling to procure fuel, widely sold in USD, because they are charging their services in local currency.

"Harare City Council is advising residents, ratepayers and stakeholders that council has not been spared the current fuel challenges. We are finding it difficult to procure fuel for service delivery because our suppliers are demanding to be paid in United States Dollars.

"Council charges its services in the local currency while fuel is largely being sold in foreign currency.

"We appeal to our customers to bear with us while we find ways to address the challenges through engagement with authorities.

The critically affected service areas are garbage collection, attendance to burst water and wastewater pipes and transportation of Metro Police officers to duty stations and patrol zones," reads the statement.