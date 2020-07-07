Malawi: Immigration Officials Stop 'Fleeing' Ansah At Malawi-Zambia Border

Former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has been stopped at Malawi-Zambia border in Mchinji while trying to flee the country to neighbouring Zambia.

Ansah was reportedly travelling on a Toyota VX Land Cruiser registration number MG 236 AK.

Officer-in-charge at Mchinji boarder Steve Chirambo confirmed that Ansah told officials she was going to Lusaka on holiday

The former chairperson was expected to jump into another vehicle once in Zambia, according to Chirambo.

But immigration officials asked Ansah - a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal - to return as she could not be allowed to exit the country with permission from their bosses.

Ansah has been sent back as only essential goods and services are allowed entry in and out of the country.

Ansah resigned as MEC chairperson following accusations of incompetence.

Several months of Anti-Ansah protests after the disputed May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections last year saw property damaged and lives lost as the regular protests often turned violent.

But former president Mutharika described Ansah as "a distinguished Malawian patriot who has served her country well and selflessly."