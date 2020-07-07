South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Welcomes Resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam (GERD) Negotiations

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the African Union welcomed the resumption of Trilateral Negotiations between the Parties to the Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam (GERD). Following the meeting of the African Union (AU) Bureau of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government held on 26 June 2020, the ministerial delegations of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, supported by technical experts, reconvened on 3 July 2020 to discuss the outstanding legal and technical issues pertaining to the GERD matter.

The GERD, is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the Continent and has the potential to be a catalyst for integration and development in the sub-region.

President Ramaphosa stated, "The resumed Trilateral Negotiations is an indication of the commitment of all Parties to the GERD to dialogue as a means toward a peaceful, amicable, and durable solution taking into consideration all the dimensions of the GERD matter. By this act, the Parties have demonstrated their commitment to an African-led process in the spirit of African solution to African problems".

He further went on to say, "I am sincerely encouraged by the initial report I have received, which indicates focused attention by all Parties to the GERD in finding solutions, and I wish to further implore the Parties to proceed along this path in order to reach an agreement on all outstanding issues".

In accordance with the decision of the AU Bureau meeting of 26 June 2020, President Ramaphosa will be presented with a report on the outcomes of the Trilateral Negotiations, after which he will convene a meeting of the Bureau to consider the report.

In the meantime, President Ramaphosa is maintaining, dynamic, regular contact with all the Heads of State and Government ahead of this meeting in order to lend further momentum to the ongoing negotiations.