Somalia: Alshabaab Claims Responsibility for Killing 4 AMISOM Soldiers in the Outskirts of Mogadishu

At least four AMISOM soldiers have been killed after landmine targeting them went off in the outskirts of Mogadishu.

The attack took place in the vicinity of Elasha Biyaha Lower Shabelle region.

According to multiple sources within the vehicle ferrying AMISOM troops run through the remote-controlled landmine caught the soldiers off guard causing the death of four soldiers.

Alshabab, a Somali based terror group linked to Al-Qaeda claimed responsibility citing they have hit their target killing four AMISOM soldiers.

The government and AMISOM have not commented on the incident.

Al Shabaab was forced out of Mogadishu in 2011 and has since lost most of its other strongholds. But its fighters frequently carry out attacks in Mogadishu.