Kenya: Jubilee Purge Extends to EALA Members Over Monthly Subscriptions

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the Jubilee axe beyond the borders in a bid to clean up the party and ensure only those who toe its line are retained.

This follows months of tension within the ruling party that has seen allies of Deputy President William Ruto dropped from key parliamentary positions and others subjected to disciplinary action.

The Jubilee purge has now been extended to its members at the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala), who now risk losing their seats for failure to make their monthly subscriptions to the party.

Jubilee has five members at the regional assembly including; former MPs Simon Mbugua (Kamukunji), Mpuru Aburi (Tigania East), ex Nyandarua Woman Rep Wanjiku Muhia, Noor Mohammed Adan and Florence Jematiah.

Among the five, only Mr Aburi has updated his contributions to the party, according to the party's Regional Director - Eala Stephen Mwanga who also doubles up as the regional director for Kiambu County in Jubilee party.

DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS

On Monday, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju wrote to the four legislators; notices of intention to commence disciplinary proceedings against them.

The legislators are required to remit to the party Sh20,000 per month but three of them have defaulted for the last 31 months while Ms Muhia had only paid Sh100,000.

The party now requires the trio to clear their Sh620,000 arrears while Ms Muhia is obligated to settle her Sh520,000 debt. This brings to Sh2,380,000 total amount owed to the party for the last 31 months by the legislators.

"This is a formal notification to you as Member of Parliament East Africa Legislative Assembly of Jubilee Party that you have defaulted in your remittance of your monthly subscriptions."

"According to our records, you have defaulted to remit your party subscriptions amounting to Sh620,000 as at July 2020," read one of the letters signed by Mr Tuju.

In the letters written to individual members and served on Monday, the MPs are required to respond to Mr Tuju and Mr Mwanga in seven days or face disciplinary action.

"Take notice that you are in breach of Jubilee Party Constitution and your actions attract a penalty including but not limited to suspension or revocation of your nomination and sponsorship. Note that you signed acceptance of the terms of membership and nominations," the notices read in part.

IMMEDIATE PAYMENT

It further states; "take notice that unless you make immediate payment of Sh620,000, disciplinary proceedings shall be commenced against you without any further reference to you at your detriment."

The notices were copied to acting Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, Eala Speaker in Arusha, Tanzania, Martin Ngoga, Jubilee National Disciplinary Committee Chairman Lumatete Muchai and the Regional Director - Eala, Stephen Mwanga.

Others are; Jubilee party Directors Mary Kigen-Sorobit (Legal department) and Wambui Gichuru (Finance and Administration).

Mr Tuju, in his letters, invokes section 14 of the Political Parties Act Cap 7B of the Laws of Kenya and Article 13.3 (1) H. of Jubilee Party Constitution which states as;

"Disciplinary action shall be instituted against a member in cases of failure to make remittance or pay dues to the party."

"We also make reference to your application for Jubilee Party nomination and sponsorship and your committal letter signed by yourself giving an undertaking to abide with all party regulations including payment of subscriptions."

NOMINATION

"We also make reference to your subsequent nomination to East Africa Legislative Assembly by Jubilee Party," Mr Tuju wrote.

Mr Mwanga told Nation that indeed the notices had been dispatched to the said legislators and that they only have seven days to respond or "face the law."

He said that they had ignored a reminder by the Registrar of Political Parties to make their payments to the party and that as such, "we have no other alternative but to take necessary measures against them."

"Their failure to respond promptly to the fresh notices by the party, we will have no choice but to forward their names to the party's disciplinary committee to start the process of their removal from office," Mr Mwanga said.

He went on: "The Political Parties Act and the Jubilee Party Constitution is crystal clear on what they are required to do and failure to observe this will automatically lead to revocation of their names."

Already, five Jubilee nominated Senators are waiting for the party's disciplinary committee's verdict after they snubbed a Senate Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta - Jubilee Party Leader - at State House, Nairobi in May.

The five who are linked with DP Ruto's Jubilee faction - Tangatanga include; Millicent Omanga, Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei and Mary Seneta.

Other DP's allies who have been axed include; former Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki, former Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and ex-Majority Chief Whip Susan Kihika.

At the National Assembly are; former Majority Leader Aden Duale and the ex-Majority Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali.

Prof Kindiki was replaced by Uasin Gishu Senator Prof Margaret Kamar while West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio replaced Mr Murkomen with Murang'a Senator Mr Irungu Kang'ata taking over from Ms Kihika.

At the National Assembly, Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya replaced Mr Duale while his Navakholo counterpart Emmanuel Wangwe took over from Mr Washiali.

DP Ruto's allies have accused President Kenyatta of leading an onslaught against his deputy in a bid to block his presidential bid in 2022.

On Friday, Dr Ruto broke his silence amid an onslaught against his allies by his boss-President Kenyatta saying that those regrouping to block his 2022 State House bid will be in for a rude shock as he is well prepared.

"If you see them coming together because of me, it means that I am not a weak candidate, pray for me," Dr Ruto said at a burial in Chepkatet, Nandi County.

Jubilee Deputy Secretary General Caleb Kositany accused the Jubilee Secretariat of running down the party, arguing that parties were no longer functioning and that they had become tools of "intimidation and blackmail."

"They have eroded our democratic gains and we should even consider abolishing political parties in Kenya and allow Kenyans to vote for individuals," Mr Kositany said.

He called for a proper audit return of all political parties including Jubilee to ascertain how their millions are spent.

"We want to have details of the bank statements, any payments that have been made to who and for what should be tabled so that Kenyans can make an informed decision on how their funds are utilized by these parties," the Soy MP said.