Kenya: Jambojet Revs Engines as It Readies for Local Flights

7 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Paul Wafula

Low-cost carrier Jambojet will resume flights to five local destinations on July 15, 2020 after the government lifted a ban on movement in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, and Mandera counties.

The airline, which is a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, will operate three daily flights to Mombasa, two to Kisumu, two to Eldoret, one to Malindi and four weekly flights to Diani.

This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta moved to reopen the economy by lifting a ban on road, air and rail travel across the country that was in place to slow the spread of Covid-19.

However, since the dusk-to-dawn curfew is still in place, it's not clear what that would mean for the aviation industry since many airlines operate flights at night.

Meanwhile, Kenya Railways has also asked passengers to be patient as it prepares a new operational schedule for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

