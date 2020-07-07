Kenya: Places of Worship to Re-Open Next Week

The interfaith council appointed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his Health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe has recommended that places of worship re-open on July 14.
The reopening will be in four phases, with the first one commencing next week.
Guidelines to re-opening of churches, mosques, temples and others next week include:
- Handwashing/sanitiser facilities
- Wearing of proper facemasks at all times
- Social distancing of 1.5 metres
- Maximum of 100 people per service
- Age limit of 13-58 years. Sick and elderly to stay home
- One hour per service (religious places can have several services per day)
- Regular cleaning of places of worship
- Sanitising shared items
- Avoidance of unnecessary contact
- Use of thermal guns