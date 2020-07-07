Kenya: Places of Worship to Re-Open Next Week

7 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sarah Nanjala

The interfaith council appointed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his Health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe has recommended that places of worship re-open on July 14.

The reopening will be in four phases, with the first one commencing next week.

Guidelines to re-opening of churches, mosques, temples and others next week include:

  • Handwashing/sanitiser facilities
  • Wearing of proper facemasks at all times
  • Social distancing of 1.5 metres
  • Maximum of 100 people per service
  • Age limit of 13-58 years. Sick and elderly to stay home
  • One hour per service (religious places can have several services per day)
  • Regular cleaning of places of worship
  • Sanitising shared items
  • Avoidance of unnecessary contact
  • Use of thermal guns

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.