Kenya: Jambojet to Resume Flights to Local Destinations

Nairobi — Regional low-cost carrier, Jambojet, is set to resume flights to five local destinations on 15th July 2020 after the Government of Kenya lifted the ban of movement in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, and Mandera counties.

This comes after the Ministry of Transport developed protocols with best practices on conducting commercial air transport that will see aviation players observe the highest levels of safety and wellbeing of the customers and staff.

The airline will operate 3 daily flights to Mombasa, 2 to Kisumu, 2 to Eldoret, 1 to Malindi and 4 weekly flights to Diani. The frequencies will be reviewed regularly to respond to the changes in demand across the markets.

"Since we halted operations back in April, we have been working with the Government of Kenya and the authorities to ensure that we create a safe environment for our customers when we get back to the skies. We want to assure our customers that we will follow the safety guidelines put in place to offer our customers a safe and pleasant flying experience," said Jambojet acting Managing Director, Karanja Ndegwa.

Ndegwa, added that the measures Jambojet has taken, are in-line with the Protocols for Air Travel that were developed by the Ministry of Transport, The Kenya Airports Authority and other Aviation players.

The measures include thorough sanitization of aircraft with industry approved disinfectants before and after each flight. Additionally, the aircrafts have been fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration system that refresh the air every 3 minutes.

All passengers and crew will be required to wear a face mask throughout the journey. Additionally, temperature checks will be done on arrival at the airport and hand sanitizers will be provided at all customer touch points.

Jambojet halted operations on 7th April 2020 after President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive on cessation of movement by road, rail or air in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties to curb the spread of COVID-19.