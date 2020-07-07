Namibia: Blueberry Harvest in Full Swing

Mashare — Mashare irrigation project, which is being run by a local company, Konigstein Capital, on Friday started harvesting blueberries at the N$90 million plantation in the Kavango East region.

According to one of the project directors, Albert Basson, the harvest is expected to last for the next three months and they predict to coolect about 160 to 180 tonnes, while over 100 pickers would be hired. "The main focus is to export the produce but there will be an amount for the local market. The blueberries will also be marketed locally under the brand 'Namib Blue'," he said.

Basson reiterated that the project management were confident that they will achieve the goals that they have set for themselves to achieve.

"We adhere to and implement very strict health and safety measures," he said.

About two weeks ago, Basson told New Era the prolonged global lockdowns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a massive impact on their blueberries project.

Procurement of equipment from overseas for specialist infrastructure at the project hit a snag, as many countries have secured their borders to curb the spread of coronavirus.