Zimbabwe: President Mourns Chamisa's Mother

President Mnangagwa has passed his condolence message following the untimely death of MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa's mother.

Mr Chamisa's mother collapsed in her garden yesterday and died.

Writing on his Twitter handle, President Mnangagwa said: "I was sad to hear of the passing of Ambuya Chamisa, the mother of Nelson Chamisa. Our thoughts and prayers are with @nelsonchamisa and the Chamisa family at this difficult time."

Acting MDC-T president, Dr Thokozani Khupe, also took to Twitter to mourn Ambuya Chamisa.

"My deepest condolences to the Chamisa family. I pray that the Lord comforts you in this difficult time."

In his Twitter post, Mr Chamisa said her mother toiled to educate him just like all mothers do for families across the country.

"She taught me industry, respect, discipline, integrity and hard work. A hardworking, multi-talented woman. A prayer warrior & pillar in the faith. Collapsed in her garden & went to be with the Lord. Rest in power Mai Nerison!" said Mr Chamisa.