Ghana: Former CDs Donates to NAVASCO

7 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Salifu Abdul-Rahaman

The former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Force, Air Marshal Michael Samson-Oje, has donated a multi-wash hand washing machine to his alma mater Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) in the Upper East Region.

He made the donation to the school on behalf of the 1972 year group last Thursday through the National President of old NAVASCANS Union, Alhaji Mohammed Cambodia Haroon.

The machine was to help the school maintain good hygienic practices among students as part of COVID-19 prevention measure.

The Headmistress of NAVASCO, Mercy Babachuweh, expressed appreciation to the former CDS and the year group for their support to the school.

Alhaji Haroon expressed appreciation to the contribution of past students to the development of the school and urged them on.

In a related development, another past student Sylvester Minyilla, Chief Executive Officer of Minssap Ventures, producers of natural oil and powder of small scale enterprises, also presented quantities of sanitisers to the school, as his contribution to the fight against COVID-19 in the school.

