Ghana: President Lauds Valentina Mintah's ICC Appointment

7 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded Ms Valentina Mintah, founder and former Chief Executive of West Blue Consulting for her appointment as a member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Executive Board, assuring her of government's full support.

The President in his congratulatory letter dated July 3, 2020, hailed Ms Mintah's achievement, promising her of government's support and urging her not to hesitate to contact any agency of the government for any assistance she may require.

Portions of the congratulations letter read: "I write to congratulate you warmly, on behalf of the government of the people of Ghana, and my behalf, on this outstanding achievement. It is a tribute to black women the world over, particularly to Ghanaians and African women".

"I am glad to note that your personal mandate for this role will be to use ICT platform to drive the promotion of trade between Ghana and international economies, further cementing Ghana's economic potential among global partners," the letter read.

"This is very laudable, and you can be assured of the full support of government to this end. Do not hesitate to contact any agency of the government for any assistance you may require. I wish you the best of luck and God's blessings," the letter said.

Ms Valentina Mintah's appointment makes her the first African female to be elected to the ICC Executive Board in the organisation's 100 years of existence.

ICC is the world's largest business organisation representing 45 million companies and one billion employees from all sectors and company sizes in over 130 countries.

The new member, Valentina Mintah, joins the ICC Executive Board, responsible for developing and implementing ICC's strategy, policy and programme of action, and for overseeing the financial affairs of the world business organisation.

ICC Secretary General, John W.H. Denton AO in his congratulatory message said "ICC is delighted to welcome Valentina Mintah to its global Executive Board. Throughout her career, Valentina has championed international trade facilitation both in her home region of West Africa and in several transitional economies across the world. With her additional role as Vice-Chair of ICC Ghana, she is uniquely placed to support the strengthening of commercial and trade ties between several key, high growth global markets."

ICC Ghana Secretary-General, Emmanuel Doni-Kwame said: "ICC Ghana has one of its own on the Executive Board; this is not only well deserved by a qualified professional but an honour to a blessed nation and a continent whose time has come."

The seven-member Executive Board was announced at the 2020 meeting of the ICC World Council and Ms Mintah would be on the board with some of the world's most renowned giants.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.