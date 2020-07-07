Ghana: President Not Flown Out of Country--Jubilee House Dismisses Rumour

7 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

The Communications Bureau of the Presidency has dismissed rumours that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been flown out of the country.

According to the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, rumours that the President has been flown out to London for COVID-19 treatment is untrue.

"The President is in the country, and he's currently at the Presidential Villa in Jubilee House, observing the 14-day self-isolation precautionary measure, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols," Mr Arhin said in a post on social media.

President Akufo-Addo has taken a 14-day precautionary self-isolation measure on the advice of his doctors.

The decision was taken after at least one person within his close circles tested positive for COVID-19, a statement from the Ministry of Information said last Friday.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.