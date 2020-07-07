Ghana: President Not Flown Out of Country--Jubilee House Dismisses Rumour

The Communications Bureau of the Presidency has dismissed rumours that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been flown out of the country.

According to the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, rumours that the President has been flown out to London for COVID-19 treatment is untrue.

"The President is in the country, and he's currently at the Presidential Villa in Jubilee House, observing the 14-day self-isolation precautionary measure, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols," Mr Arhin said in a post on social media.

President Akufo-Addo has taken a 14-day precautionary self-isolation measure on the advice of his doctors.

The decision was taken after at least one person within his close circles tested positive for COVID-19, a statement from the Ministry of Information said last Friday.