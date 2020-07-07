Ghana: Mahama Picks Running Mate At Last - It's Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang

After a long wait amidst suspense, former president John DramaniMahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has settled on former Education Minister, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as his running mate for the December 2020 general elections.

The announcement of the nomination of Professor Opoku-Agyemang, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), followed the unanimous endorsement of her candidature by the hierarchy of the NDC in line with its constitution.

Former president Mahama, announcing his choice in a Facebook post described the 69-year old educationists as "God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant and a role model."

Addressing journalists and a horde of party faithful at the party's headquarters in Accra yesterday, the National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, said Mr Mahama's choice received a two-tier endorsement - Council of Elders and National Executive Committee.

"I can tell you that the running mate of his Excellency John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 general election is Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

"We are certain in our mind that this is a winning ticket. His Excellency John Dramani Mahama ably supported by the competent, trust worthy, honest, sincere and matured Opoku-Agyemang will deliver victory for the NDC in the December elections."

The National Organiser of the party, Joshua Akamba, speaking with the Ghanaian Times moments after the announcement said the NDC was battle ready for the pending polls.

"The party has always been ready for the December elections but the nomination of Professor Opoku-Agyemang gives us a further boost," he said.

He was hopeful by balancing the NDC's ticket gender wise a lot more people will come on board to give the opposition party a resounding victory at the polls.

"By this ticket, all women will come on board. They have one of their own in Professor Opoku-Agyemang and I believe that they will cease to see themselves as enemies but partners," he said.

His work as the lead organiser of the party ahead of the election, he said has been simplified and called on the rank and file of the party to embrace the candidature of Professor Opoku-Agyemang.

The NDC, Joshua Akamba said has always set the pace and continue to change the dynamic of politics in the country and that the nomination of Professor Opoku-Agyemang is a testament of the party's resolve to that commitment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A founding Dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Research, UCC, the NDC's Vice Presidential candidate once headed the university's Department of English.

She was also once the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, and Dean of the Board of Graduate Studies, UCC.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang obtained her Higher Diploma of French Studies from the University of Dakar, Senegal in 1976, a B. A. (Hons) with a Diploma in Education from the UCC in 1977 and Masters and Doctorate degrees from the York University in Toronto, Canada in 1980 and 1986 respectively.

A member of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, University Teachers Association of Ghana, English Studies Association, African Studies Association, USA, Professor Opoku-Agyemang is a two-time Fulbright and a Fellow of the Commonwealth of Learning.