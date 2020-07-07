Ghana: CFR-Ghana to Hold Online Confab On Election Tomorrow

The Council for Foreign Relations Ghana (CFR-Ghana) will tomorrow hold an online conference to address issues relating to elections in West Africa.

The conference will be the non-partisan international affairs think tank's second programme held virtually since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The conference is expected to discuss the role of the international community in ensuring peaceful elections in the 2020 elections in five West African countries between October and December this year.

The five presidential and parliament elections are expected to be held in Cote D'Ivoire, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Niger, amidst the increasing cases of the global pandemic in parts of these countries.

The programme will be held under the chairmanship of the President of the Council, Ambassador Daniel Osei.

Lead discussants for the event will include, CFR-Ghana Member, academic and former Director of the Social Development of the Economic Commission of Africa Professor Takyiwaa Manuh, and the Director, United Nations (UN) in West Africa Division, Departments of Political Affairs, Peace Building and Peace Operations, Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah.

Already, Ghana, has indicated that its elections would be held on December 7, per constitutional stipulation.

As part of processes leading to the general election, the country's election management body, the Electoral Commission (EC) is currently embarking on the compilation of a new voters register.

While Guinea is expected to hold its elections in October, their neighbouring West African counterpart, Burkina Faso would have theirs in November, with Niger holding theirs in December, 2020.

Cote d'Ivoire will organise its elections in October 2020, with the current president, Alassane Ouattara having indicated that he will not ran for a third term.