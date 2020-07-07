Malawi: Water for People for Improved Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene

Blantyre — Water for People Country Director Ulemu Chilunzi says the organization invests at least K1 billion every year to provide water supply, sanitation and hygiene interventions to people in Chikwawa.

Chilunzi disclosed this on Friday during a handover ceremony of a borehole and other sanitary facilities (pit latrines) to Gola health centre in the district.

The Country Director said for many years, the organization has been implementing long term programmes in schools, health facilities and communities at large aimed at ensuring that people in Chikwawa have access to clean and portable water as well as sanitary facilities to promote quality of life.

"Water for People is in long term partnership with Chikwawa district and every year, the organisation invests around K1 billion in providing water supply, sanitation and hygiene interventions to schools, health facilities and communities in all Traditional Authorities.

"The handover ceremony of a borehole and pit latrines to Gola health facility will therefore go a long way in providing safe and reliable water as well promoting sanitation and hygiene to people accessing health services at the health centre," he said.

In his remarks, Director of Health and Social Services for Chikwawa district, Dr Stalin Zinkanda, said the provision of pit latrines and a borehole mark the re-launching of Gola Health facility to promote universal access to health services to people in the area.

"For a long time, people within the area have been travelling long distances to access health services at Chapananga because Gola health facility which was close to them, was temporarily closed due to lack of sanitary facilities and reliable water supply

"As a solution to this, we engaged various partners such as Water for People to support us with water supply and sanitary facilities. Today, we are grateful to the organization for the gesture and this marks the re-opening of Gola health centre," he said.

Zinkanda added that plans are at an advanced stage to build a maternity wing, guardian shelter and additional houses for health workers in the next financial year.

Constructed in 2004, Gola health facility serves about 10,000 people.