Tanzania: Nandy's Boyfriend Rubbishes Claims He Is Too Broke to Finance Their Grand Wedding

7 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Tanzanian rapper William Lyimo aka Bilnass has dispelled rumours that he is too 'broke' to pull a grand wedding to his engaged chanteuse fiancée Nandy.

The rapper went down on one knee to propose to Nandy during his birthday party on April 12th, this year.

It's been two months now as their legion of excited fans continue to wait for the much anticipated grand wedding.

But as the days pass by, with the wait getting 'longer' than expected, several entertainment blogs in Tanzania, have claimed that Bilnass has been sweating on how and where to get cash to host a wedding of its kind that would benefit Nandy's stature.

Many have claimed Billnass had bitten more than he could chew by proposing to Nandy.

However, unperturbed Bilnass maintains that everything is under control and the delay has nothing to do with his finances.

GUEST LIST

"Mimi nikizungumzia suala la bajeti mzee kwa harusi kama ya kwangu mimi, unapanga kutokana na kile ulichonacho. Mimi kama nikitaka kuoa, nitaoa kwa kiasi nilichonacho. Kwa hiyo, suala la bajeti haliwezi kukwamisha harusi sababu siku hizi unaweza ukaoa, ukafanya sherehe ya ndoa baadaye. Mimi nina fursa nyingi. Kwa hiyo, hiyo sio sababu," he explained.

Bilnass also said he is yet to wed Nandy because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the fact that he is still working on his guest list.

Bilnass and Nandy started dating before they both became famous. The couple, whose sex tape was leaked in 2018, met at a music talent hub THT (Tanzania House of Talent).

THT was owned by the late Ruge Mutahaba a media mogul who died two months shy of his wedding to Nandy in February last year.

Mutahaba and Nandy had been in relationship after she split with Bilnass. However, following the death of Mutahaba at the age of 50, Bilnass and Nandy rekindled their romance.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.