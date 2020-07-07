South Africa: Auditor-General - R25 Million of R30 Million Drought Relief Grant for Graaff-Reinet Goes 'Missing'

7 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Only R5m of a R30m grant for drought relief provided to the Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality, based in Graaff-Reinet, was spent. The rest of it cannot be traced. This was one of the findings made by the auditor-general in a report on the municipality's finances for the 2018/2019 financial year.

As Graaff-Reinet was hit by its worst drought to date and the Nqweba Dam dried up, residents had to deal with extreme water-shedding. The town ran dry and many residents had to stand in line for drinking water provided by organisations such as Gift of the Givers.

In 2018 the Beyers Naudé Municipality, based in Graaff-Reinet, was given R30-million to deal with the drought disaster. The bulk of this grant - R25-million - however, went missing and auditors were unable to account for where it went. This is one of the findings by the auditor-general in his consolidated general report on local government outcomes published last week.

Derek Light, the chairperson of the Graaff-Reinet Development Forum, an umbrella body comprising civil society organisations and local government in Graaff-Reinet, said he hoped it was "just an accounting problem".

"We work on an apolitical basis and we were...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.