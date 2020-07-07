South Africa: Tuckshop Owner in Court for Murder

press release

On 5 July 2020 a 25-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed by a known suspect at Ezidweni area.

It is alleged Sanele Zikode (25) went to a local tuckshop to buy electricity when an argument ensued between him and the tuckshop owner. The suspect opened fire at the victim and he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was declared dead at the scene. Bulwer police were immediately contacted and were summoned to the scene. A 27-year-old tuckshop owner was placed under arrest for murder. He appeared yesterday before the Hlanganani Magistrate's Court.

The Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest of the suspect. "We are appealing to community members to make sure that they adhere to the Firearms Control Act and not to be trigger happy," he said.