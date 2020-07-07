South Africa: Lungi Ngidi Will Push for Proteas Conversation About Black Lives Matter

analysis

Cricket returns in a Covid-19 world this week with England hosting the West Indies, but closer to home, leading South African players are just 10 days away from their first action in months - and they have some talking to do.

It should have been uneventful off the field for South Africa's leading cricketers during lockdown, and for some it has been. Solo fitness workouts that lack the camaraderie of net and field sessions have become the norm.

Proteas' One-Day International captain Quinton de Kock admitted he hasn't done much cricket work. He has just stayed fit, but his bats and wicketkeeping kit have collected dust.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has had similar physical frustrations to those of the skipper. The Black Lives Matter campaign has struck a deep chord and Ngidi won't be shy to show solidarity in public for the movement that has swept the globe in the wake of the brutal killing of George Floyd.

On 25 May, Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis. The distressing attack was caught on camera as he begged the police to show mercy as he could not breathe. They took no notice and he died under the weight of a...