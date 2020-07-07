South Africa: End of an Era As Media24 Plans Cull of Iconic Titles

7 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Media24 is considering the closure of five magazines and more than three newspapers. It joins a growing list of publishing companies that have either permanently closed their entire operations or hived off media titles, including Associated Media Publishing and Caxton.

South Africa's magazine and newspaper publishing industry has become another casualty of Covid-19, with the crippling pandemic pushing several well-loved and iconic titles into extinction.

On Tuesday 7 July, Media24, one of SA's biggest publishing companies, announced that it is considering the closure of five magazines and more than two newspapers, and taking print publications to digital-only platforms.

This restructuring process could see nearly 660 job losses across Media24's magazine and newspaper publishing division, adding to SA's already worrying jobs bloodbath across many sectors of the economy.

These potential job losses represent more than 20% of the total staff complement of 2,971 throughout the division. Consultations on job cuts with staff will start on Tuesday.

Media24 joins a growing list of publishing companies that have either permanently closed their operations or hived off media titles, including Associated Media Publishing (owners of Cosmopolitan, House & Leisure and Good Housekeeping) and Caxton, which recently withdrew from magazine publishing and...

