South Africa: Robbers Nabbed With a Stolen Vehicle

press release

It is alleged on 2 July 2020 at 00:30, the complainant was at his home at Nkivane in Nsuze, when two unknown suspects entered. They gained entry by forcing the door open. The suspects attacked the complainant and his daughter, who were tied with an extension cord. At knife point they demanded cash and cellphones. They ransacked the house and took cellphones and cash before they fled with the complainant's vehicle. A case of house robbery was opened at Nsuze for investigation.

Yesterday afternoon at 17:30, the Umhlali Task Team was busy conducting an operation on the R102 near Ballito when the stolen vehicle was spotted. The said vehicle was intercepted with two occupants. They were questioned about the vehicle and they were placed under arrest. Two suspects aged 22 and 30 are expected to appear before the Umhlali Magistrates' Court for possession of a stolen property and house robbery.

"We will not tolerate criminals who are terrorising our community and robbing them of their belongings. I am glad that the suspects are behind the bars," said the Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.