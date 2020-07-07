Kenya: Police Disrupt Saba Saba Protests in the City

Laban Walloga/Nation
John Obonyo, a member of civil society group Haki Yetu, puts up a banner along Nyerere Road in Mombasa County during an exhibition to mark the Saba Saba movement's 30th anniversary.
7 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mary Wambui

Several protestors taking part in Saba Saba demonstrations across Nairobi on Tuesday morning have been met with teargas and arrests from the police.

Protesters including activist Editar Ochieng and Wilfred Olal of Mathare Social Justice Centre have been arrested, with some being booked at police stations.

In the city centre, groups of protestors marching with placards were met with heavy security presence.

They were dispersed by police but have been regrouping at the National Archives area.

The protests are happening on the 30th anniversary of Saba Saba, the day on which nationwide protests took place in 1990 to demand multiparty democracy from the Moi regime.

