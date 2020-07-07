South Africa: E-Hailing Kidnapper Sentenced to 30 Years Imprisonment

press release

Ndumiso Nduduzo Magwaza (21) appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court on 3 July 2020 where he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm, 10 years imprisonment for robbery and five years for kidnapping. On 3 October 2019 at 19:00, an e-hailing driver received a request to pick up a passenger at Durban station and proceeded to the said place where he picked up the accused.

While driving, the accused withdrew a firearm, forced the victim into the boot of the vehicle and drove with him until they reached Dube Village at Inanda where he instructed him to jump off. The 24-year-old victim reported the matter to Inanda police and was also taken to hospital for injuries he sustained while locked in the boot.

While the KwaMashu police were conducting crime prevention duties, they spotted the vehicle being driven recklessly and pursued the vehicle. They managed to stop the vehicle and the accused was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was then arrested for carjacking and kidnapping and was taken to Durban Central police station for detention.

An extensive investigation conducted by the Durban Central Trio Task Team linked the accused to another possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition case opened at Inanda in October 2019. Magwaza made several court appearances until he was convicted and sentenced to 30 years imprisonment.

"We are pleased with the sentence handed down to the accused and we hope that it will be a lesson to other people who think they can get away with criminal activities. The work done by the Durban Central Trio Task Team and KwaMashu police is applauded," said the Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.