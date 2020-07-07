South Africa: E-Hailing Kidnapper Sentenced to 30 Years Imprisonment

7 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Ndumiso Nduduzo Magwaza (21) appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court on 3 July 2020 where he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm, 10 years imprisonment for robbery and five years for kidnapping. On 3 October 2019 at 19:00, an e-hailing driver received a request to pick up a passenger at Durban station and proceeded to the said place where he picked up the accused.

While driving, the accused withdrew a firearm, forced the victim into the boot of the vehicle and drove with him until they reached Dube Village at Inanda where he instructed him to jump off. The 24-year-old victim reported the matter to Inanda police and was also taken to hospital for injuries he sustained while locked in the boot.

While the KwaMashu police were conducting crime prevention duties, they spotted the vehicle being driven recklessly and pursued the vehicle. They managed to stop the vehicle and the accused was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was then arrested for carjacking and kidnapping and was taken to Durban Central police station for detention.

An extensive investigation conducted by the Durban Central Trio Task Team linked the accused to another possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition case opened at Inanda in October 2019. Magwaza made several court appearances until he was convicted and sentenced to 30 years imprisonment.

"We are pleased with the sentence handed down to the accused and we hope that it will be a lesson to other people who think they can get away with criminal activities. The work done by the Durban Central Trio Task Team and KwaMashu police is applauded," said the Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.