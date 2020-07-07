South Africa: Living in Fear - the Plight of Educators With Comorbidities

7 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Almost half of educators in South Africa report having at least one comorbidity, posing a serious challenge to the resumption of classes. Daily Maverick spoke to one Limpopo school principal with comorbidities who described his fears as he waits for the department of education to approve his application to work from home.

A 59-year-old school principal from Limpopo, who asked not to be named, told Daily Maverick he's been waiting since 12 June for the provincial department of education to approve his application to work from home.

"I submitted my medical report and supporting documents three days after I returned to school over the fear that my conditions put me at high risk of contracting the virus," he said.

The principal, who has been an educator for 35 years, lives with two chronic illnesses - type 2 diabetes and hypertension - both of which have been flagged as high-risk illnesses by the department of education.

He is one of the many educators in South Africa whose health, because of underlying conditions, is more at risk now with schools having reopened and more grades being phased in.

A survey conducted by teacher unions in conjunction with the Respiratory...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.