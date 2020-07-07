South Africa: Living in Fear - the Plight of Educators With Comorbidities

analysis

Almost half of educators in South Africa report having at least one comorbidity, posing a serious challenge to the resumption of classes. Daily Maverick spoke to one Limpopo school principal with comorbidities who described his fears as he waits for the department of education to approve his application to work from home.

A 59-year-old school principal from Limpopo, who asked not to be named, told Daily Maverick he's been waiting since 12 June for the provincial department of education to approve his application to work from home.

"I submitted my medical report and supporting documents three days after I returned to school over the fear that my conditions put me at high risk of contracting the virus," he said.

The principal, who has been an educator for 35 years, lives with two chronic illnesses - type 2 diabetes and hypertension - both of which have been flagged as high-risk illnesses by the department of education.

He is one of the many educators in South Africa whose health, because of underlying conditions, is more at risk now with schools having reopened and more grades being phased in.

A survey conducted by teacher unions in conjunction with the Respiratory...