Kenya: Ex-Kenya Sevens Duo in Rape Case Released On Bail

7 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Richard Munguti

Two rugby players charged with gang raping a woman in 2018 have been released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 by a Milimani Law Court magistrate Zainab Abdul.

Alex Olaba (23) and Frank Wanyama (22) who were serving a 15-year prison sentence each for raping a woman in 2018 got a reprieve after the High Court ordered their retrial on June 30.

They were handed the sentence by chief magistrate Martha Mutuku of Milimani law courts on August 16 last year. Ms Mutuku had found them guilty of the offence of gang rape.

They were convicted of gang raping a musician on February 10, 2018 at a house party at Seefar apartments in Nyayo Highrise estate.

More to follow...

