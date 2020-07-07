South Africa: School Property Recovered, Two in Custody

7 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Nsuze detectives conducted an operation on 3 July 2020 aimed at solving burglary cases in the area. The operation led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of stolen items at Dumayo Reserve.

Police recovered electrical appliances and computers at a homestead in Dumayo Reserve. They were positively identified by the residents and school employees. It is alleged that a school at Esidumbini Reserve was broken into and personal protective equipment, electrical equipments and a computer were stolen. A case of burglary was opened at Nsuze police station for investigation.

The suspects appeared in the Maphumulo Magistrates' Court on 3 July 2020 and were remanded into custody until 8 July 2020 for bail application. The suspects will be profiled to ascertain if they can be linked to other burglaries in the area.

The Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for the breakthrough.

