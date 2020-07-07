Africa: COVID-19 - a Terrifying Glimpse of a Future Where Overpopulation and Climate Crisis Overwhelm Earth

analysis

A major consequence of overpopulation and the climate crisis is that wildlife has had to adapt to living in a new proximity to human beings. The increased contact between humans and wild animals has massively increased outbreaks of infectious zoonotic diseases like Covid-19.

In 1989 the United Nations established World Population Day which is observed on 11 July every year. The choice of 11 July was prompted by a milestone -- the world population reaching five billion on 11 July 1987.

Each year World Population Day has a theme that highlights an issue relevant to global population. For example, in 2011 when the world population crossed the seven billion mark, the theme was on how to engage with and activate all seven billion people around the challenges related to our planet.

In 2020, the focus is on reproductive health and gender equality, and the UN has called for countries to attend to the "unfinished business" of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development. The "unfinished business" is the recognition that achieving gender equality is essential if we are to achieve sustainable development.

Why is population growth and the associated issues such an important issue today? The magnitude of population...