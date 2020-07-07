South Africa: Reopening of Sports and Cultural Spaces Directions Published

7 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has signed and approved the reopening of cinemas, theatres, museums, libraries, galleries and archives.

The reopening of these spaces must be done in compliance with measures to prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19, as per 27 (2) of the Disaster Management Act 2002 (Act no. 57 of 2002).

"This approval comes after consultation with the Cabinet member responsible for health. Cinemas, theatres and arts and cultural spaces overall may operate, provided that only 50 people or less are allowed, in compliance with health safety protocols," the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said on Tuesday.

The Directions include the limitation of operating hours, as per the amended standard operational procedure, the provision of limited service and limited contact, as well as the limitation on the number of people visiting a space at any given time.

"It is important to note that all arts and cultural institutions must submit their plans to the Minister in writing, in accordance with the outlined processes and protocols, within 14 days of the publication of these Directions," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

